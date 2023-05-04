Escaped Virginia inmate accused of killing Wake County deputy captured in Mexico

An escaped Virginia inmate has been arrested in Mexico (Photo: FBI)

(WWAY) — An escaped Virginia inmate accused of killing a Wake County deputy has been captured in Mexico.

Alder Alfonso Marin Sotelo was taken into custody by Mexican authorities after 1:00 p.m. Thursday in the state of Guerrero.

The investigation to determine his exact movements since he escaped from the Piedmont Regional Jail on April 30th is ongoing.

Marin Sotelo left the jail in Farmville, Virginia, driving a 2003 red or burgundy Ford Mustang with a 30-day North Carolina temporary tag.

Agents still need assistance to locate the vehicle.

If you have information you are asked to contact 1-800- CALL- FBI or tips.fbi.gov

The investigation is ongoing.