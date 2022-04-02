Event being held Sunday at the NHC Arboreturm to introduce 17 new Azalea Ambassadors

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Garden Club will hold a “red carpet” event on Sunday from 2:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the NHC Arboretum to officially introduce the 17 new Azalea Ambassadors.

The 16 young ladies and one gentleman will be presented to the community by Sandy Cyphers, 2022 Azalea Garden Tour Chairperson.

The Azalea Ambassadors serve as representatives and greeters of the Cape Fear Garden Club during the Azalea Garden Tour. The Ambassadors are community-oriented high school students with a desire to support and stimulate an interest in gardening, conservation, and community beautification.

The Azalea Ambassadors are young volunteers striving to make guests feel welcome on the Azalea Garden Tour which has returned approximately 1.3 million dollars to New Hanover County since 2003.

Cape Fear Garden Club is the oldest and largest garden club in North Carolina.

The Azalea Ambassadors are the new signature greeters for the annual Azalea Garden Tour presented by the Cape Fear Garden Club during Azalea Festival Week in Wilmington, NC.