Azalea Garden Tour officially returns after two-year hiatus

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Get ready to take a stroll through more than a dozen private and public gardens, as the Cape Fear Garden Club’s Azalea Garden Tour returns this year, after Covid-19 cancelled the last two tours.

This tour highlights “Gardening … A Personal Experience!”

The private gardens include chickens, a natural swimming hole, tapped longleaf pines, and a “certified” wildlife habitat. The gardens are located from downtown through Forest Hills to Wrightsville Beach. Two gardens are on Quail Run Road off of Greenville Loop, one garden is in College Acres, four gardens are on Forest Hills Drive, one garden is on Colonial Drive, one garden is on South Live Oak Parkway, and two gardens are on Grace Street in downtown Wilmington.

The garden tour runs April 8 – 10, and kicks off with the ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday morning. Access to the Ribbon Cutting is by bus only. Parking for the Ribbon Cutting is at Longleaf Park, Shelter #4 (314 Pine Grove Drive). Free round-trip bus service from the park to the Ribbon Cutting is available from 8:00 am to Noon. The Ribbon Cutting garden is only open on Friday morning.

Tickets for admission to the tour will be available at www.capefeargardenclub.org, the Azalea Festival Ticket Office, or at the individual gardens.

As in the past, the Plein Air Artists will be at work in the 13 gardens during the tour. You are welcome to watch the artists as they capture the beauty of the flora and fauna on canvas. The one-of-a-kind works of art will be available after the tour ends. The canvases will be offered for sale online from a website listed in the tour ticket booklet.

Children under the age of 12 are admitted free of charge. No pets are allowed in the gardens.