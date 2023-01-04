Event planned at UNCW to discuss Jan. 6 and 1898 Coup d’État

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A press conference was held on Wednesday at the 1898 Memorial ahead of the second anniversary of the January 6th Insurrection.

The National Black Leadership Caucus invited the public to a discussion with a panelist who will compare the events that unfolded on January 6th to the 1898 Insurrection.

Sonya Patrick with the National Black Leadership Caucus said it’s important to use current events to help educate people about history.

“Enough people don’t know about 1898, not enough people in the United States even know that there was a successful government takeover, and the events that led to that tragic event in United States history,” she said. “We can’t change the past, but we can look forward to a better future.”

The free event kicks off Friday at 6 p.m. and will be held at the UNCW Morton Hall Bryan Auditorium off Racine Drive, refreshments will be served.