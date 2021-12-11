Ex-phone company worker in NC convicted in cellphone scheme

NEW BERN, NC (AP) — A former telephone company worker has been convicted of using stolen personal information to sell expensive phones on the black market, according to government prosecutors.

Alejandro Garlynn Williams, 40, was found guilty on Friday on 21 counts of conspiracy, access device fraud and aggravated identity theft at the close of a trial in New Bern, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh said in a news release. Sentencing will occur later.

Citing court records and trial evidence, prosecutors said Williams began working at an AT&T store in Fayetteville in 2016, with responsibilities of activating customer accounts and selling cell phones for those accounts.

Williams and a co-conspirator — who pleaded guilty in the matter in June — hatched a scheme whereby his cohort passed along personal information like Social Security numbers and dates of birth to Williams, according to the government.

The co-conspirator, identified as Anthony Jamison of Hamlet, would then send “recruits” to the store who acted like customers in front of cameras, so that Williams could open accounts without suspicion. The information would be used to activate services and issue cellphones that were passed along to Jamieson for sale, according to the release.