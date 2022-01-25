Expect delays downtown as construction begins to improve driver, pedestrian safety

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Construction is scheduled to begin soon at the intersection of Dock and South 3rd Street to improve the flow of traffic and make it safer for pedestrians.

Drivers can currently turn left or right at the intersection, but crews are planning to extend the median making it so traffic can only turn right.

With more than 22,000 cars traveling through that area each day, crews say this will make a big difference in safety.

Drivers should expect delays to begin at the end of the month.