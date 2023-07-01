Experimental Aircraft Association chapter holds 4th of July fly-in and classic car event

On Saturday, July 1st, Chapter 297 of the Experimental Aircraft Association held a fly-in event at Stag Air Park in Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The 4th of July might still be a few days away but one organization began its celebrations early.

On Saturday, July 1st, Chapter 297 of the Experimental Aircraft Association held a fly-in event at Stag Air Park in Burgaw.

The chapter usually holds this event twice a year in the spring and fall, but this year, they were feeling especially patriotic.

Along with dozens of small aircraft, which gave free rides to guests, a number of classic and modern cars owned by members of several car clubs were on display for people to enjoy.

Gary Henderson is a member of the chapter.

He said an event like this is a great way to get the next generation interested in flying.

“Well, I think it’s neat, particularly for the kids,” Henderson said. “You know what you want to do is bring the kids in and get them accustomed to seeing small airplanes and uh, walk around and actually talk to people who are flying.”

If you are interested in going, the chapter’s next fly-in event will be held in November.