Experts respond to Vibrio bacteria concerns

BOLIVIA, NC (WWAY)– A bacterium that thrives in some waters in the warmer months is raising concerns after three people have died in North Carolina after being infected.

Vibrio is found in warm, shallow, brackish water. That’s water that has a mixture of both fresh and salt water.

It can be contracted by eating things like raw oysters from infected water, drinking the water, or by swimming in water that contains the bacterium with an open wound.

David Howard, Brunswick County Director of Health Services, says there are a few symptoms to watch for.

“You start experiencing some pretty common symptoms like nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Typically, with a healthy individual with a healthy immune system, they’re going to survive that and it’s just going to be a 2-3 day illness,” said David Howard, Brunswick County Director of Health Services

Howard says deaths related to this bacterium are very rare. Although, if you have underlying health conditions, it is important to seek medical attention as soon as possible if you become infected.