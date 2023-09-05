Exploring what Belville River Front Park has to offer

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY)– What some would call a hidden treasure along the Brunswick River is growing and gaining popularity with some Brunswick County residents.

The Belville Riverwalk Park was completed in the spring of 2015 along River Road in Belville near Leland.

The park has a number of amenities including nature trails, playgrounds, fishing docks, picnic tables and a weekend farmer’s market.

The park also hosts a variety of community events throughout the year.

Jim Bucher is the town of Belville’s Park Director. He says the park is a great place to visit, and that if you’re new to the Cape Fear, you should check it out.

“Wonderful place. So much to do. Nature trails, boardwalks, playground, shelters, a memorial, there’s just so much to see and do here. Lots of space to spread out and enjoy yourself,” Jim Bucher, Town of Belville Park Director.

The park plans to extend into phase two in the future, which will include a boardwalk that goes out onto the river.

To stay up to date with events going on at the park, you can visit their website here.