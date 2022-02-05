Family and advocates relieved after arrest made in five-year-old’s killer

PENDER COUNTY (WWAY) — More than four years after five-year-old Paitin Fields died from strangulation and sexual assault, her uncle, David Wesley Prevatte has been arrested for first degree murder, first degree statutory rape, and statutory sex offense with a child as an adult.

“I was overwhelmed with I heard the news,” said Sonya Patrick, an advocate for Paitin’s family and chair of the National Black Leadership Caucus. “Because every time I looked at Paitin’s face, I said how in the world could someone do this to a child and still no one held accountable for her murder no where?”

Fields’ aunt, Marie Spaulding was still trying to hold out hope for justice when Pender County Sheriff’s Deputies called her about the arrest.

“I was about ready to give up on telling them just make it a cold case. Because I didn’t think it was ever going to get done. And I was like, if I give up on it, I feel like I’m giving up on Paitin,” Spaulding said.

Prevatte has been named the only suspect in the case since 2018. The long road to charging anyone causing some controversy.

“It’s a very emotional day,” said NBLC’s Dorian Cromartie. “But one question I do have is why did it take so long?”

Spaulding says knowing Fields’ killer has been free keeps her up at night.

“Excuese my french, it pisses me off. Because it’s not, that’s not right.”

Knowing this won’t bring her niece back but grateful for the arrest, Spaulding said she now hopes Fields’ killer is found guilty and wants answers.

“It’s been hard,” she said. “It has been hard. Not knowing what happened. Hearing different stories. But I appreciate everything the Pender County Sheriff’s Office has done.”

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office said Prevatte still needs to be extradited before his first appearance. We could know his first court date as early as next week.