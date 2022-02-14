Family escapes with their lives after man allegedly attempts to burn them alive

BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — The Bell family barely escaped Saturday with their lives, after 32-year-old Justin Orland Burney attempted the burn the family alive in their trailer near Supply.

“People say you always remember your 16th birthday,” said Amiracle Bell, who was celebrating with her mother, friend, and mother’s boyfriend Saturday. “Your 16th birthday is something that you never forget. And I will never forget this. Because he tried to kill us.”

The Bell family said Burney is their neighbor, and on Saturday evening, he and his girlfriend had been fighting.

“His girlfriend, she came over here and she needed to borrow a charger,” said Bell. “So we let her charge up her phone.”

While she was inside, Burney came over twice to convince his girlfriend to come out. The two fought and Burney’s girlfriend left. Bell remembers hearing Burney scream outside nearly an hour, blaming the Bells for stealing his girlfriend away.

According to Bell, “Next thing you know, oh y’all don’t want to listen to me? Boom! He started busting windows.”

The family says Burney began busting out windows, using a lighter to set curtains on fire and throwing bottles of alcohol or oil inside to accelerate the flames.

“He went all the way around the house, busting the windows,” said mother Memeira Bell. “I was on the phone with 911 because I was frightened with my life, cause he tried to get through the window.”

Memeira Bell remembers running from one side of the trailer to the other, trying to keep the doors closed while avoiding shattering glass.

“Cause I thought my life was gone,” said Bell. “I thought we was dead. Because that man wouldn’t stop. He would not stop. And after that the police, when the police finally got here, thank Jesus, they captured him, he didn’t run or nothing. He was so intoxicated he was out of his mind. I’ve never seen Justin like that. He’s a good boy.”

Around 10pm that night, law enforcement arrested Burney, charging him with four counts of attempted murder, two counts attempted arson, and damage to property. Though he attempted to kill the family, the Bell’s have known Burney more than a decade. Memeira Bell worries for his well being.

“I don’t know if he got into something wrong or whatever,” said Memeira. “But he needs help, he needs help.”

Burney was scheduled to appear in Brunswick County court Monday. We reached out to the Brunswick County District Attorney’s Office to confirm whether he did appear in court, but they did not respond.

Online records show Burney’s bond remains at one million dollars.