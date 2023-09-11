Fans pack Wilmington sports bar for the start of Sunday football

WILMINGTON (WWAY) — With Summer ending, it’s time for football season to start.

While both high school and college football have been underway, this week marks the first Sunday of NFL football.

Walk-On’s in Wilmington was packed as fans for a number of teams gathered to cheer them on.

For fans like Scott Rodriguez, it’s a special week where everyone can enjoy themselves.

“For the first weekend of the season, first Sunday afternoon game, its really nice to be here to watch the other fans enjoy themselves. Watch as us Ravens enjoy themselves as we try out some new players for our season,” Rodriguez said. “It’s a really cool vibe, everybody is just having fun, nobody is pointing fingers or anti-vibing with each other, its really cool.”

