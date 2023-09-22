Father of 6 surprised with free car after biking miles to work for months

Isaac Taylor gifted new car in Sacramento, CA on September 21, 2023 (Photo: KOVR)

SACRAMENTO,CA (KOVR) — A single father of six children, ages 3 to 19, got the gift of a lifetime Thursday.

For six months, he has braced the Sacramento heat to get to work. His family’s only car was totaled in an accident and Isaac Taylor knew he had to keep food on the table.

For months, he biked 16 miles roundtrip to get to work every day. Then when he got home, he would walk his young children to school.

“It was early in the morning after working a full graveyard shift, 10-hour shift. It was very tough,” said Taylor.

He kept a positive attitude the whole time, though. He even thought of it as “not so bad” and kept his nose to the grindstone.

