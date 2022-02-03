Fayetteville man charged in Elizabethtown bank robbery

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — Police have arrested and charged a Fayetteville man in connection with a bank robbery and chase involving three law enforcement agencies.

The robbery occurred Wednesday at 4:56 p.m. at the First Citizens Bank at 301 West Broad Street.

Officers with the Elizabethtown Police Department arrived at the scene shortly after the robbery but the suspect had already left. Employees provided a description of the suspect and his car.

Twelve minutes later, deputies with the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team spotted the suspect’s car on Highway 87 East outside Elizabethtown.

Law enforcement officers with the sheriff’s office, police department, and the NC State Highway Patrol pursued the driver for approximately 10 miles.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident after his car became disabled in the Council community.

According to the Elizabeth Police Department, Justin Julius Milton, 22, of Fayetteville, was charged with Common Law Robbery and Felony Flee to Elude Arrest with a Motor Vehicle.

He is being held on a $600,000 secured bond at the Bladen County Detention Center.

“The successful conclusion of this incident would not have been possible without the quick actions of the First Citizens Bank employees and the cooperation between Elizabethtown Police Department, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol,” said Sheriff James A. McVicker.

The FBI is assisting with the investigation.