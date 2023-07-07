FDA fully approves Alzheimer’s drug shown to slow progression

SOUTHEASTERN, NC (WWAY)– A new milestone has been reached in the fight against Alzheimer’s Disease, as the FDA has fully approved a drug to help slow symptoms in early stages.

Alzheimer’s is a progressive, degenerative, and fatal brain disease. Medical experts say this new drug will help provide real hope to those impacted by this devastating disease, by slowing its progression.

On Thursday, the FDA granted full approval to Lecanemab for patients confirmed to be in early stages of Alzheimer’s.

This is the second approved drug that changes the course of Alzheimer’s by slowing its progression at the early stages of the disease.

Lisa Roberts, with the Alzheimer’s Association of Eastern North Carolina, says that although this is not a cure, its a big step in the right direction.

“Research is our way out of this disease. Research is our way to a cure. What it means is that every step that we get with the amazing research that’s being done here in the United States and worldwide, it allows us to provide more hope to then provide more hope to families,” said Roberts.

Roberts says this drug would give individuals with Alzheimer’s, and their families, a little more time to hold on to, and make precious memories.

This milestone also clears the way for Medicare and other insurance plans to begin covering the treatment for people developing the disease.