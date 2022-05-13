FDA warns consumers about accidental ingestion by children of food products containing THC

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Some manufacturers are packaging and labeling edible products containing THC to look like popular brands of commonly consumed foods, such as breakfast cereal, candy, and cookies.

These products appeal to children and may be easily mistaken for popular, well-recognized foods.

The FDA stated that it is aware of multiple media reports describing children and adults who accidentally consumed copycat edible products containing THC and experienced adverse events.

Additionally, from January 2021 through April 24, 2022, the FDA says they received over 100 adverse event reports related to children and adults who consumed edible products containing THC.

Some individuals who ate these edible products reportedly experienced adverse events such as hallucinations, increased heart rate and vomiting, and many required medical intervention or hospital admission.

Seven of the reports specifically mention the edible product to be a copycat of popular foods, such as Cocoa Pebbles, Nerds Rope, Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, and Starburst.

The FDA is actively working with federal and state partners to further address the concerns related to these products and monitoring the market for adverse events, product complaints, and other emerging cannabis-derived products of potential concern.