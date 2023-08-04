FDA weighs on first postpartum depression pill

FDA weighs on first postpartum depression pill (Photo: MGN / Tina Franklin / Edwin & Kelly Tofslie / CC BY 2.0)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — There may soon be a new treatment for those in the U.S. experiencing postpartum depression.

It is a common, and serious, potentially life-threatening condition.

The U.S. Food and Drug administration is expected to decide whether to approve a new pill to treat this illness, as early as Saturday, August 5th.

Dr. Nirmaljjit Dhami, a medical director of Inpatient Perinatal Psychiatry at El Camino Health says, “The medication would bring a lot of hope to alleviate suffering for women that struggle with this condition.”

The drug makers say phase three trial results showed women with severe postpartum depression that took Zuranolone daily over the course of two weeks had “significant improvements in depressive symptoms”.

That is compared to those who were given a placebo.

Researchers say women given the medication saw symptom relief in as early as three days, and the study says those improvements were still reported 28 and 45 days later.

According to CNN, postpartum depression can happen anytime within the first year after giving birth.

Symptoms, which can start during pregnancy, include:

Feeling sad, hopeless or guilty

Loss of energy

Difficulty sleeping

In severe cases, suicidal thoughts or attempts

Side effects reported from the trial included drowsiness, dizziness, headaches, diarrhea and nausea.

Currently, the only FDA approved drug specifically for postpartum depression is a treatment given to patients through an I-V. It was given the green light in 2019.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression, help is available.

You can reach the suicide and crisis lifeline by dialing 9-8-8.