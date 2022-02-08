February National Signing Day
Over a dozen local student-athletes sign
LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – On Wednesday, student-athletes put pen to paper to officially sign with their respective colleges.
HOGGARD:
Luke Ward – UNC Greensboro / Cross Country
Andrew Wallace – UNC Greensboro / Cross Country
Evan Pena – UNC Greensboro / Cross Country
Sam Jones – UNC Pembroke / Football
Damien Sorrells – UNC Pembroke / Football
Carter Moses – U of Albany / Football
Spencer Nolan – UNCC / Baseball
Xavier James-Smith – Iowa Western CC / Football
Brian Valladares – Louisburg College / Football
NEW HANOVER:
Isaac Moore – St. Augustines Football
LANEY:
Connor Powe – North Carolina Central University / Football
Chuck Jones – Randolph Macon College / Football
Ryan Manis – Air Force / Football
Qualyn McKenzie – Winston Salem State / Football
WHITEVILLE:
Shaheem Shipman – UNC Pembroke / Football
Levi Herring – Barton College / Football