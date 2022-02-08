February National Signing Day

Over a dozen local student-athletes sign

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – On Wednesday, student-athletes put pen to paper to officially sign with their respective colleges.

HOGGARD:

Luke Ward – UNC Greensboro / Cross Country

Andrew Wallace – UNC Greensboro / Cross Country

Evan Pena – UNC Greensboro / Cross Country

Sam Jones – UNC Pembroke / Football

Damien Sorrells – UNC Pembroke / Football

Carter Moses – U of Albany / Football

Spencer Nolan – UNCC / Baseball

Xavier James-Smith – Iowa Western CC / Football

Brian Valladares – Louisburg College / Football

NEW HANOVER:

Isaac Moore – St. Augustines Football

LANEY:

Connor Powe – North Carolina Central University / Football

Chuck Jones – Randolph Macon College / Football

Ryan Manis – Air Force / Football

Qualyn McKenzie – Winston Salem State / Football

WHITEVILLE:

Shaheem Shipman – UNC Pembroke / Football

Levi Herring – Barton College / Football