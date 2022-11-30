‘Fill the Sleigh in a Day’ food drive being held Saturday at Independence Mall

Organizers are attempting to collect enough food to fill Santa's Sleigh on Saturday at Independence Mall (Photo: Independence Mall)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Independence Mall is attempting to fill Santa’s sleigh in a single day on Saturday.

The mall has partnered with the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Lidl to help collect food for those in need this holiday season.

Items can be dropped off anytime between now and December 6th. But organizers are attempting to collect enough to fill Santa’s ride on Saturday alone.

Anyone can drop by December 3rd from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. in the Center Court or drop non-perishable food items off Curbside.

According to organizers, one in five people in central and eastern North Carolina don’t have enough to eat during the holidays.