Film academy apologizes to Littlefeather for 1973 Oscars

NEW YORK (AP) — Nearly 50 years after Sacheen Littlefeather stood on the Academy Awards stage on behalf of Marlon Brando to speak about the depiction of Native Americans in Hollywood, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has apologized to her for the abuse she endured.

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Monday says that it will host Littlefeather, now 75, for an evening of “conversation, healing and celebration” on Sept. 17.

In making the announcement, the Academy Museum shared a letter sent June 18 to Littlefeather by David Rubin, academy president, about the iconic Oscar moment.

Rubin wrote: “For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged.”