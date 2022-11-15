Final preparations underway for 28th annual Cucalorus Film Festival

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) —The 28th annual Cucalorus Film Festival will kick off on Wednesday, November 16. Festival staff is in high gear, making final preparations for the 5-day event.

This year’s theme is “Weird Life Forms Welcome”. The opening night party will be held at Thalian Hall on Wednesday, starting at 7 p-m.

More than 100 films will be featured at multiple venues. Staff is preparing to welcome filmmakers and festivalgoers from across the Cape Fear, and around the country.

“It’s busy, I think that’s the first thing that I can say. Normally, throughout the year we run with a staff of four to five people, and then during the season for the festival we ramp up to about 125 or 130 people that are actually operating the festival together. So right now, what we’re doing is loading into a number of different venues including Thalian Hall, Jengo’s Playhouse, and Hi-Wire Brewing,” said CB Johnson, Cucalorus Film Foundation operations manager.

The festival will also feature a series of performances and conversations about social justice.