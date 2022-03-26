Fire Danger Statement, Red Flag Warning in effect for the Cape Fear

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Due to a combination of low fuel moisture, low relative humidity and strong winds, the National Weather Service has placed the entire Cape Fear under a Fire Danger Statement or Red Flag Warning through 8:00 pm.

The Fire Danger Statement includes Bladen, Columbus, Pender, New Hanover and Brunswick County, along with most of central NC and all of South Carolina.

A Red Flag Warning is also in effect for Bladen County until 8:00 pm this evening. Critical fire weather conditions are possible due the low humidity and gusty winds as high as 30 mph, which could lead to explosive fire growth.

The National Weather Service is asking for people to refrain from burning anything outside today.