Fire hydrant testing and flushing to begin this week

This is an annual event and is done to verify adequate water flow and that the hydrants are functioning properly.

Carolina Beach fire hydrant testing and flushing to begin this week. (Photo: MGN)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Starting this week, the Carolina Beach Fire Department will begin testing and flushing

fire hydrants throughout the town.

According to Fire Chief Alan Griffin, in the event of a fire, it is crucial to ensure the hydrants are operable.

There should be no interruption in water services or water pressure during the hydrant tests, however temporary discoloration may occur.

If you have questions or concerns, please contact the Carolina Beach Fire Department at (910) 458-2985.