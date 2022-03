Fire in Texas Roadhouse parking lot

(Photo: Wilmington Fire Department)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Crews were on scene containing a semitruck fire in the Texas Roadhouse parking lot on Eastwood Road in Wilmington.

The fire is out, and no injuries were reported from the blaze. The business and surrounding areas were evacuated as a precaution.

Duke energy came to secure power, as the fire began after a semitruck hit a transformer in the parking lot.

Any more information on this story will be updated as it is received.