Fire involving Christmas tree damages home

An explosion and house fire occurred Wednesday evening in New Hanover County (Photo: MGN Online)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — The Southport Fire Department responded to house fire Thursday evening.

The call came in at 5:22 p.m. about a fire inside a home in the 200 block of East Brown Street.

Southport Fire Chief Charles Drew said a mother and child, along with some pets, were inside the home at the time of the fire.

They all made it out safely.

The father was at a nearby shop when the fire broke out, and was already working to put out the fire with a hose when the fire department arrived.

The mother and child were checked by EMS at the scene for possible smoke inhalation, but there were no injuries.

Drew said the living room was badly damaged by the fire, but the home is not a total loss.

The family was staying elsewhere Thursday night, but declined help from the Red Cross.

The fire department said the fire was accidental and involved a live Christmas tree and a candle.

The Southport Fire Department wants to remind residents with live Christmas trees to make sure to water them every day.