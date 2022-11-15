Firefighters promote Crash Responder Safety Week

Nearly once every week, a first responder is killed while attempting to clear a roadway accident.

Firefighters promote Crash Responder Safety Week (Photo: Elvert Barnes / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This Monday through Friday, November 14th through 18th, is Crash Responder Safety Week (CRSW).

Firefighters and paramedics are urging the public to use extreme caution while driving near traffic accidents.

Sponsored by the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration, this initiative is designed to raise public awareness and help keep firefighters, paramedics, and other roadway responders and the public safe.

First responders work daily to save lives at traffic incident scenes as safety and quickly as possible. According to the International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF), this dangerous work claims the lives of nearly one first responder each week in the United States. Many more sustain life-altering injuries while responding to traffic accidents.

“Firefighters and other emergency responders are on our highways to serve the public and keep us all safe, and they deserve to go home to their families unharmed. With this Crash Responder Safety week let us all commit to a safer work environment for our fire fighters and travelers,” says IAFF General President Edward Kelly.

Responders are also encouraged to stay updated on best practices for staying safe. This national event promotes Slow Down, Move Over law awareness for motorists and free Traffic Incident Management (TIM) training for responders.