Fireworks sales begin one week ahead of July 4th

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– People across Southeastern North Carolina are gearing up for next week’s 4th of July celebrations.

One of the most popular items on the list for many is fireworks.

There are several pop-up locations across the area, with plenty of options to choose from.

In Monkey Junction, one tent has been set up in the Walmart parking lot since Friday.

Fireworks Stand Operator, Erica Sypole, says if you’re looking to buy, you should probably stop by sooner rather than later in order to get the best selection.

“Once it’s done it’s done. We usually do come pretty close; I mean if you cut it close to July 4th you will have very slim pickings as to what’s to choose from. So, the sooner the better,” said Sypole.

A reminder is that not all fireworks are legal in North Carolina. any fireworks that leave the ground are illegal.