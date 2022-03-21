First ever Cape Fear Battle of the Breweries blood drive

(Photo: Wilmington East Rotary)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Wednesday, March 30th, The American Red Cross presents the first ever Cape Fear Battle of the Breweries blood drive. This is not only an opportunity for blood donations, but to support your favorite local craft establishments too!

The community is invited to give blood from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Hotel Ballast located at 301 N Water Street in Wilmington and cast their vote for 1 of 15 local craft establishments.

All presenting donors will receive a free t-shirt, while supplies last, as well as a special incentive from the craft establishment for which they cast their vote.

All blood types are needed.

You can schedule your appointment by clicking here.