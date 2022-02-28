First female African American firefighter in Columbus County history shares her story

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Mable Munn decided to join the Whiteville Fire Department on a whim in 1974, becoming the first female African American firefighter in Columbus County.

Munn says she was confident from day one she could be successful but not everyone with the department felt the same way.

“Sometimes I would walk into the fire station and some of them wouldn’t even speak,” Munn said. “But I kept right on speaking. I said sooner or later they’ll get tired of me speaking and they’ll start speaking.”

Munn remained with the Whiteville Fire Department for over 14 years, switching careers in the late 1980s.

Despite the passage of time, Munn says she is still a firefighter at heart.

“If the fire chief in there would hire me, I’d probably try out again,” Munn said. “Just put on those boots and that turnout gear. Put the air pack on my back and go at it.”

Mable Munn’s grandson Bryan Munn says he’s proud of his grandmother and feels lucky to have a living piece of history in his family.

“Most of the time when we focus on history makers in the black community, most are dead and gone,” Bryan Munn said. “To know that my grandmother’s alive and she’s well, and to know that she’s now able to see the fruit of her labor is something great.”

Mable Munn says she would like more females to join the fire department and hopes to see an all female fire department one day.

She says being a firefighter is a lot of hard work but can be accomplished with enough determination.

“Nobody’s gonna give you nothing, you gotta go get it,” Mable Munn said. “I’m glad to know I went and got mine.”

Mable Munn says she still has a spike in adrenaline every time she hears a fire truck and continues to address issues she hears about within the fire department.