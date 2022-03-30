First responders and NHSO continue search for “river jumper”

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This morning, police officers and fire crews are downtown in front of Market Street continuing the search that began last night for a man who allegedly jumped into the Cape Fear River.

Crews responded to a call at around 8:00 PM last night about a man who had jumped into the river. The investigation is being led by Wilmington Police.

Diving into the river at night is not only dangerous because of lack of light, but also the strong currents.

The search was called off last night and began again this morning, and as of now, no further information has been reported.

We will bring you the latest updates as they are released.