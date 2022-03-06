First-year Charlotte FC sets MLS crowd record in home debut

CHARLOTTE (WSOC) — Charlotte FC made a record-breaking home debut Saturday night, setting a Major League Soccer attendance mark of 74,479 in a 1-0 loss to the LA Galaxy.

Fans dressed in the team’s light blue colors and wearing Charlotte FC scarves celebrated the team’s first game at Bank of America Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers since 1996.

There were 69,522 there on Sept. 1, 1996, to watch Carolina’s first regular-season game — a 29-6 win over Atlanta. This long, anticipated MLS game shattered that mark.

