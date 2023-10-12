Fishermen rescue a deer found swimming in the ocean off Oak Island

OAK ISLAND (WWAY) — Here’s something to make you say “oh deer!”

A video posted to the Instagram account Wrightsville Beach Diaries shows a deer emerging from the waves and onto shore.

Sunday at around 8:30 a.m., the deer was spotted swimming in the ocean about 2 miles off of Oak Island.

Riley Adkins, who saved the deer, tells WWAY that they saw a group of pelicans flying thinking they were circling a school of bait. When they approached them, they spotted the deer swimming in the water.

They took the deer inside of the boat and helped him get back to shore safely as seen in the video.