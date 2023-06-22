Fishing license sales, vessel registrations unavailable at end of June

Fishing license sales, vessel registrations unavailable at end of June (Photo: MGN / Bass Pro Shops / YouTube)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission is in the processs of launching a new license and vessel registration system that will go online July 1st.

Due to the transition to the new system, hunting licenses, fishing licenses and vessel registrations will be unavailable for purchase from Tuesday, June 27th at 5 p.m. until Saturday, July 1st at 8 a.m.

Coastal Recreational Fishing Licenses will also be unavailable during this time.

Those who need to purchase a license, register or renew a vessel registration during this time are asked to do so before June 27th.

License and vessel registration renewals may be purchased online through the Wildlife Commission website, in person through a wildlife service agent, at most Division of Marine Fisheries offices, and by phone (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.) at 888-248-6834 (for licenses) or 800-628-3773 (for vessels).

The commission says this transition will not impact the sale of Division of Marine Fisheries’ commercial fishing or for-hire licenses, as they are housed under a separate computer system.

However, those who wish to purchase a Commercial Fishing Vessel Registration (CFVR) during this period should renew their Wildlife Commission boat registration prior to June 27 and bring it with them when they purchase the CFVR.

Additionally, the Recreational Commercial Gear licenses, will be unavailable during this period.

The new system, Go Outdoors North Carolina, will include many new features that will improve the user’s experience. You can read more on the new system here.