Flaming Amy’s Bowl will not reopen after local business struggles with ongoing labor and supply chain issues

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — To the disappointment of many locals and fans alike, Flaming Amy’s Bowl has announced today that they will not be reopening the restaurant.

The announcement comes as they previously stated that they were addressing personal wellness and family issues, as well as ongoing labor and supply chain issues.

On Mental Health Monday in August of 2021, they posted an update to their Facebook account addressing the closing of the restaurant.

The post stated, “We simply don’t have the resources to keep all three of our restaurants fully operational at present, but we’re so grateful for your love and loyalty, and we absolutely hate being closed and disappointing all of our wonderful Bowl fans.”

However today, they announced that they do not plan to reopen the Shipyard Boulevard location.