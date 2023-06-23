Flood insurance rates possibly rising in Surf City
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Surf City officials are warning some residents their flood insurance rates may be going up.
Should a flood zone or required base flood elevation change on your property, your flood insurance premium rate may be affected.
A public meeting to review the coming changes will be held next Thursday afternoon from 4:00 – 6:00 at the Surf City Municipal Complex in council chambers.
There will be no formal presentation, but town staff will be on hand to answer questions and help determine what — if any — changes may affect your property.
Town staff won’t be able to calculate what your adjusted premium might be.