FOCUS Broadband service now available in Buckhead

FOCUS Broadband logo (Photo: FOCUS Broadband)

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WWAY) — FOCUS Broadband has announced that high-speed internet is now available for several areas in Buckhead.

The company says residents and businesses located along Old Lake Road and Buckhead Road now have access to high-speed internet with speeds of up to 1 Gigabit as well as telephone service, digital cable TV, and home security and automation services from FOCUS Broadband.

More areas near Buckhead are expected to be made available in the coming weeks.

The company says the project was made possible through a $7.9 million dollar grant awarded to FOCUS Broadband in December of 2019 through the United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) ReConnect Broadband Program. Upon completion of the project, FOCUS Broadband will be able to provide high-speed internet service to more than 4,000 addresses in the rural Columbus County communities of Buckhead, Hallsboro, Lake Waccamaw, Bolton as well as areas around Tabor City and north of Whiteville.

The entire project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

“We were awarded the USDA ReConnect Grant in Buckhead at the Waccamaw Siouan Tribal Office at the end of 2019,” said Keith Holden, FOCUS Broadband’s CEO and General Manager. “We are thrilled to be able to finally offer service in Buckhead and the surrounding communities through this USDA grant. The grant has allowed us to bring high-speed internet to many rural communities that desperately needed it.”

Residents and businesses located in areas of Buckhead where service is available can sign up for services from FOCUS Broadband service by calling 888-367-2862. To stay up to date on FOCUS Broadband’s progress to bring high-speed internet to Columbus County, visit www.fastercolumbus.com