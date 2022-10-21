Food Bank announces 214,000 pounds of food donated at NC State Fair

Hundreds of thousands of meals were collected through the NC State Fair's Hunger Relief Day (Photo: Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — Enough food for over 300,000 meals was donated Thursday at the North Carolina State Fair.

The donations were part of Hunger Relief Day at the fair, offering free admission in exchange for six cans of food.

Organizers say more than 214,000 pounds was raised for those facing hunger in North Carolina. This tradition, which has become one of the largest one-day canned food drives in the state, supports those served by the Food Bank.

“The food collected at Smithfield Foods Hunger Relief Day is going to make a huge impact this year,” Senior Vice President of Operations Charlie Hale said. “Many of our fellow North Carolinians are struggling with the long-term impacts of the pandemic and the rising costs of goods and services.”

The N.C. State Fair’s Hunger Relief Day has now raised more than 6.1 million pounds since its inception in 1993.