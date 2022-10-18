North Carolina State Fair marks 169th anniversary

This year makes 169 years since the first NC State Fair was held in 1853 (Photo: NC State Fair)

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — It’s officially been 169 years since North Carolina held its first State Fair.

The first fair kicked off on October 18, 1853 just south of downtown Raleigh. The fair ran four days and saw a peak attendance of 4,000 people on a single day. Cash prizes were awarded for first and second place in plant, animal and handicraft competitions.

The fair ran each year until 1861 when it was cancelled until 1868 due to the Civil War.

The fair was re-opened in 1869 by the Agricultural Society and remained at the same location until 1872.

In 1873, with assistance from the city of Raleigh, the Agricultural Society purchased a 55-acre tract on Hillsborough Street and moved the fair to that location across from NC State University. In 1928, the fair moved to its present location on Blue Ridge Road.

The 2022 NC State Fair runs through October 23rd.