Food give-away at Wilmington’s MLK Center prior to Thanksgiving meal distribution

Cape Fear-area churches, non-profits and government leaders unite to help feed hungry people before and during Thanksgiving.

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The MLK Center in Wilmington will be sizzling with activity this weekend, courtesy of several area non-profits, churches and government leaders who are digging in to help feed underserved people. The food giveaways will continue on Thanksgiving.

On Friday Nov. 18 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., volunteers will set up for a “shop and go” experience, free of charge, for anyone who wants to stop by the next day (11/19). Anyone can volunteer without prior registration.

“It’s gonna be set up like a grocery store,” explained Pastor Jermaine Armour of St. Luke’s AME Zion Church in Wilmington.

“When you come in, you get to grab a bag, and you get to shop ’til you drop,” he chuckled.

The food giveaway starts Saturday, Nov. 19 at noon at the MLK Center at 401 S 8th St, Wilmington, NC.

Five days later, the same group will help feed people in the Cape Fear who are unsheltered by offering a hot Thanksgiving meal starting at noon at Hope Baptist Church of Our Nations, 1401 Greenfield St, Wilmington, NC.