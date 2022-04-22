Food Truck Rodeo rides into Ogden Park on April 24

The event is free to the public and all proceeds raised will benefit the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County.

Food Truck Rodeo (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – Back by popular demand, the Parks Conservancy of New Hanover County is presenting a Food Truck Rodeo at Ogden Park on Sunday April 24 from noon to 5:00 p.m.

“Your favorite local food trucks and beer and wine vendors will have their best for sale, and together with some fabulous live music, it promises to be a festive afternoon in one of our great county parks,” said Tara Duckworth, Director of New Hanover County Parks and Gardens. “Bring your family and friends, chairs and blankets, and have a great time supporting your New Hanover County Parks.”

Ogden Park is located at 615 Ogden Road and can be accessed from Gordon Road and Market Street.

