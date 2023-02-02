Former CFCC student named Eugene Ashley High School Teacher of the Year

Fatima Sail has been named the Eugene Ashley High School Teacher of the Year (Photo: CFCC)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Community College alumna, Fatima Sail, has been recognized as the Eugene Ashley High School Teacher of the Year for 2023-2024.

Fatima has taught French at Ashley for the past four years and is licensed to teach Arabic, according to a press release.

She is pursuing her Master’s degree in Foreign Language Education at UNC Charlotte.

“I am deeply humbled and honored to be the Eugene Ashley High School’s Teacher of the Year for 2023- 2024,” Fatima Sail said. “My experience as a former student and former employee at CFCC was a cornerstone to starting my career in education. I am grateful I had impeccable CFCC instructors in the Information Technology and World Language departments.”

In addition to Teacher of the Year, Fatima was awarded the Luz M Frye Honored Educator Scholar for 2022-2023 by the North Carolina Center for the Advancement of Teaching (NCCAT) in September of 2022.

“Our alumni are one of our most valuable assets,” CFCC President Jim Morton said. “It brings us pride to hear stories about the success of our former students. We are so fortunate to have so many of these stories and congratulate Fatima on this accomplishment.”