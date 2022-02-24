Former Chadbourn police chief missing and presumed drowned, arrested in Horry County, SC

Photo Credit: Horry County Sheriff's Office

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Authorities have arrested the former Chadbourn Police Chief who was reported missing and presumed drowned in a Columbus County river earlier this week.

The disappearance of 36-year-old William Anthony Spivey, of Fair Bluff, on Monday launched an intense search for his body after a pickup truck he borrowed from a family friend was found near the Lumber River. Spivey’s abandoned fishing boat was also found in the water a short distance away.

For the last three days, dozens of law enforcement officers, dive teams and emergency personnel searched the river for Spivey who was presumed drowned.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office learned Spivey was actually hiding at his aunt’s home off Heritage Road in nearby Horry County, SC.

Wednesday night, members of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office and detectives from the Horry County Sheriff’s Office went to the home.

Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene says Spivey ran into the woods and was apprehended a short time later without incident.

He was arrested and booked into the Horry County Detention Center Thursday at 1:12 a.m.

Spivey was supposed to appear Monday for a court hearing. He’s facing several drug and embezzlement charges.

Greene said Spivey will be charged with failing to appear in court as well as additional charges.

“We are going to send him a nice bill for all the manpower he cost the taxpayers in Columbus County,” Greene said.

In the coming days, Spivey is expected to be extradited to Columbus County where he will be charged.

The sheriff said anyone who assisted Spivey will also face charges.