Former NBA player Jerrod Mustaf has a message for our kids

Whiteville native hosted 30th annual youth camp last week

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WWAY) – This past week, Columbus County kids got to learn on and off the court lessons from someone who played basketball at the highest level. Jerrod Mustaf has hosted camps for 30 years, but this one was the first one having a partnership with Thomas Academy in Lake Waccamaw.

“I recall as a young kid coming to Lake Waccamaw and seeing the Boys and Girls Home and being afraid to enter the camps because I thought it was for bad kids,” says Mustaf.

“But times have changed.” He had high praise for the revamped campus. “They have done a tremendous job with the offerings at this campus and this campus is beautiful. Hosting a basketball camp for these kids is something I’ve wanted to do for a long time.

He tries to instill many messages in the youth.

“I’m pleased to use the game of basketball and the sport because all of the lessons I learned helped me grow as a man, father, leadership skills, being able to humble myself, keep God first, family second, education and then basketball.”

Mustaf says through an assessment conducted at schools in the county, and the data showed the kids were suffering in ways he felt he could address.

“My mother told me as a kid don’t ever forget your hometown don’t ever forget where you came from. I’ve blessed to learn so much basketball from so many people that imparted wisdom in my life only makes sense that I give back to them and young people because they are out future.”

Mustaf competed at the University of Maryland before his NBA journey.

He said he will hold the camp next year, and has aspirations to keep it growing.

The TakeCharge foundation has also done work throughout the country, which was founded by his father Shaar.