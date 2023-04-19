Former New Hanover County Health Director Phillip Tarte dies

Phillip Tarte has died (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former New Hanover County Health Director has died.

Philip Tarte was 52.

Tarte graduated from Whiteville High School in 1989 before getting degrees at multiple UNC satellites.

Tarte joined the New Hanover County Health Department as its director in July of 2016.

However, he was dismissed in early 2021 due to “unresolved patterns of leadership and performance failure”, according to a separation letter written by the county.

Tarte is survived by two children.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday afternoon at the McKenzie Mortuary Chapel in Whiteville.