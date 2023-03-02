Former Panthers owner Jerry Richardson dies at 86

Richardson founded the team in 1995

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WWAY) – The Charlotte Panthers announced on social media that former team owner and founder Jerry Richardson died Wednesday night.

He was 86 years old.

A message from the Teppers. pic.twitter.com/zkMzXTCtJF — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) March 2, 2023

Current Panthers owners David and Nicole Tepper mourned the loss on Twitter with a statement:

“Jerry Richardson’s contributions to professional football in the Carolina’s are historic. With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful. Nicole and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind, the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones. We wish them much peace and comfort.”

Jerry Richardson was a Carolina native, and he is best known for bringing professional football to the Carolinas, leaving a legendary mark on the area he knew loved.