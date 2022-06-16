Former Southport Mayor and Police Chief, Jerry Dove, dies

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — It was announced on Thursday that former Southport Mayor Jerry Dove has died.

Dove served as mayor of Southport from 2015-2019 before being replaced by current mayor, JP Hatem.

“It is with great sadness that the City of Southport announces the loss of Former Mayor and Police Chief, Jerry V. Dove,” Hatem said in a statement. “Mr. Dove served the city with integrity and strength. City Flags will be ordered to half-staff. His presence will be missed and his dedication to the City of Southport will long be remembered.”