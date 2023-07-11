Former Topsail High School coach’s indictment details revealed

Detailed have emerged on the indictment of former Topsail High School Varsity Softball Coach Eric Phillips.

Phillips was charged with assault on a female and resigned on June 7th. Documents obtained from the Pender County Courthouse say Phillips did “assault and strike a female person by slapping, grabbing her throat and pinching her.” The grand jury indicted Phillips with three counts of assault on a female.

Phillips turned himself him to the Pender County Magistrate’s Office and was given a unsecured bond and released. His first court appearance is scheduled for August 18th.