Former UNCW basketball star signs with Charlotte Hornets

Jaylen Sims playing for UNCW in 2021 (Photo: WWAY)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A former UNCW Seahawk basketball player has signed with his hometown Charlotte Hornets.

Jaylen Sims played for UNCW from 2018 through 2022 before heading to the NBA.

The 6 foot, 6 inch basketball player is joining the Charlotte Hornets for this season after officially signing with the team.

Sims led the Seahawks to break a number of records last year, including winning the college basketball invitational tournament.