Fort Fisher offering educational series beginning next month

Fort Fisher is offering a special educational series beginning January 7th (Photo: WWAY)

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A special series is kicking off next month at Fort Fisher State Historic Site.

The series begins January 7th, offering new perspectives of the Wilmington Civil War Campaign with tours of Fort Fisher.

The event will feature weekly educational events at various locations throughout the county and will explore the diverse experiences of people swept up in the Union’s campaign to capture the port city between December 1864 and February 1865.

White, Black, Asian, Indigenous, and Hispanic servicemen and civilians contributed to the battles throughout the Lower Cape Fear. Visitors can learn more about these experiences through guided tours, speakers, and costumed interpretation programs.

At the January 7th launch, Fort Fisher Interpreter II and Education and Outreach Coordinator Kaitlin O’Connor will lead guided tours of Fort Fisher at 11:00 am, 1:30 pm, and 3:00 pm. The tours will focus on the enslaved and free African American and American Indian laborers who built the fort, the roles of African Americans in the battles of Fort Fisher, and more.

Tours last approximately one hour and cover about 1/3-mile on a paved tour trail. Tickets are $5 per person and may be purchased on the day of the event.