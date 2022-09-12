Fort Fisher, Southport ferry routes switch to off-season schedule Tuesday

The Southport-Fort Fisher Ferry is moving to its off-season schedule tomorrow (Photo: WWAY)

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Today is the final day of the Fort Fisher and South Port Ferry route that has been in place since April 5th.

Starting on Tuesday, the ferry service will switch to its off-season schedule.

The weekend schedule will remain the exact same, with 14 departures from Southport and 14 departures from Fort Fisher.

During the week, the ferry schedule will see a decrease from 16 departures from each location to 14 departures.

The entire schedule (including times) can be viewed HERE.